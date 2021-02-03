The moment you all Golden Globes fans have been waiting for is finally here! As the full-fledged nominations list for the awards night is out. Yes, you read that right. As we all know that the 78th Golden Globe Awards this year will premiere online on February 28, 2021, on NBC. Talking about the hosts, it's going to be Amy Poehler and Tina Fey who will be the presenters this time. Also, every year, the awards ceremony takes place in January, however, due to the pandemic it got delayedd. The full list of nominations of Golden Globes 2021 is a blend of what we mostly saw during the quarantine. Golden Globes 2021: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Host the Prestigious Award Ceremony Separately from New York and Los Angeles.
Going by the list, David Fincher’s MANK and Netflix's The Crown leads in number. Even Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit have also earned themselves numerous spots in the various categories. Just in case, you are confused and don't know where to check the nominations list, fret not, as we are at your rescue. Here's the list of nominations: Golden Globes 2021 To Take Place on Former Oscars Slot, Get Delayed Due to Coronavirus Concerns to February 28.
TELEVISION
Best Performance Actor - Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance Actress - Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Best Performance Actor - Television Series (Drama)
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance Actress - Television Series (Drama)
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulsen - Ratched
Best Performance Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Series Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance Actress - Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Best Performance Actor - Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Southerland - The Undoing
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
FILM
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messia
Here My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night in Miami
Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor - Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Best Actress - Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helana Zengel - News of the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actor - Motion Picture (Drama)
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Actress - Motion Picture (Drama)
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Actress - Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Best Actor -Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Director (Motion Picture)
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Reportedly, TV's iconic Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. So, which one from the above list deserves to win the golden trophy? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!
