The moment you all Golden Globes fans have been waiting for is finally here! As the full-fledged nominations list for the awards night is out. Yes, you read that right. As we all know that the 78th Golden Globe Awards this year will premiere online on February 28, 2021, on NBC. Talking about the hosts, it's going to be Amy Poehler and Tina Fey who will be the presenters this time. Also, every year, the awards ceremony takes place in January, however, due to the pandemic it got delayedd. The full list of nominations of Golden Globes 2021 is a blend of what we mostly saw during the quarantine. Golden Globes 2021: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Host the Prestigious Award Ceremony Separately from New York and Los Angeles.

Going by the list, David Fincher’s MANK and Netflix's The Crown leads in number. Even Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit have also earned themselves numerous spots in the various categories. Just in case, you are confused and don't know where to check the nominations list, fret not, as we are at your rescue. Here's the list of nominations: Golden Globes 2021 To Take Place on Former Oscars Slot, Get Delayed Due to Coronavirus Concerns to February 28.

TELEVISION

Best Performance Actor - Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance Actress - Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance Actor - Television Series (Drama)

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance Actress - Television Series (Drama)

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulsen - Ratched

Best Performance Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance Actress - Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Best Performance Actor - Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Southerland - The Undoing

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

FILM

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamela/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messia

Here My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead

Speak Now - One Night in Miami

Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor - Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Best Actress - Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helana Zengel - News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor - Motion Picture (Drama)

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress - Motion Picture (Drama)

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actress - Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Actor -Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Director (Motion Picture)

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Reportedly, TV's iconic Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. So, which one from the above list deserves to win the golden trophy? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).