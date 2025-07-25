Soon-to-be moms, take notes from Vanessa Kirby, who is here to seemingly rewrite the pregnancy fashion with her effortless styling and chic appearances. We must note that maternity style isn’t what it used to be – it’s only getting better. While Rihanna showed us that dressing while pregnant doesn’t have to be drab, actresses in Bollywood, such as Alia Bhatt, were nowhere behind, proving that maternity fashion can be a lot of fun. At the moment, Vanessa Kirby is coming to save the day for pregnancy fashion and she is doing it oh-so-fantastically! The Oscar-nominated actress is in the middle of promoting her recently-released superhero flick, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which also features Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. During the promotional tour, Vanessa pulled out a series of fits that have been class apart. The actress offers a fresh take on maternity clothing with her chic ensembles and we are here to take notes. Internet Not Buying Pedro Pascal’s Alleged ‘Touching Anxiety’ With Vanessa Kirby During ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Promotions.

Embarking on a global press tour for a film is pressure enough for any top Hollywood actor. In addition, finding the right fits, one after another, while pregnant, is a whole other sartorial challenge. But Vanessa seems to do it all smoothly. Her looks have been all about emphasising her growing baby bump. From classy figure-hugging silhouettes to dazzling numbers, Vanessa’s wow factor is unmissable. Below, check out Vanessa’s best maternity looks during her The Fantastic Four: First Steps press tour.

Vanessa Kirby’s Maternity Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

Shimmer and Shine, But Keep It Minimal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

Stunner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

Head-Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

Chic Coded

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

It’s no secret that her recent fashion appearances wink at the colour scheme of her film’s titular superhero squad. But she also showed off her darker side, switching into black dresses and a soft pink silhouette is never out of style. Vanessa Kirby is expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Rabil, and she is taking full advantage of her press run to make head-turning fashion statements.

