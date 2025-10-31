It is time to put on our spooky hats and indulge in our love for horror movies. Halloween is here. The annual festive season brings out our love for all things gory and eerie. From dressing up in funky and spooky attire to indulging in the best of horror movies that the world has to offer, there are various practices that have become synonymous with Halloween celebrations. The commemoration of Halloween 2025 is marked today, October 31 and people are sure to indulge in this festive holiday by watching some spine-chilling horror movies.

While the origins of Halloween lay in religious observances, the festival itself has become a more secular observance that just allows us to appreciate and indulge in our love for horror and goth. As we celebrate Halloween 2025, here are the top 5 horror movies that you should watch this Halloween to set the mood right. Halloween 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Share Happy Halloween Greetings, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers With Loved Ones on All Hallows’ Eve.

Sinners

The most recent horror movie that has spoken to everyone who has watched it, Sinners is one of the rare films that is not filled with a jump scare every few minutes, but will still leave you with an eerie feeling time and again. If you are not someone who enjoys horror per say, but want to give the genre a try, Sinners is the perfect movie for you.

The Shining

There are some classics that just need to be watched at least once. And for every horror movie lover, The Shining is one such film. This psychological horror movie will make you feel unsettled in some parts and keep you at the edge of your seat in the others. The movie is one of the most celebrated psychological thrillers that is sure to be a popular choice this Halloween as well.

The Exorcist

There is something about a classic exorcism movie that always has us jumping in fear. The Exorcist was an iconic movie that managed to create ripples when it released and continues to send a chill down our spine, in every watch. This movie is perfect for anyone who is into classic horror and wants to appreciate a classic.

IT

Can you even have a horror list for anything without a Stephen King reference? Clowns are terrifying, but IT dials up the eeriness and creepiness we feel around clowns. While there are various ways that we can consume this classic horror tale, watching the 2017 movie is sure to be a brilliant way to bring in Halloween by keeping horror in the forefront of the celebration.

Get Out

There are very few horror movies that end, but leave you with the realisation of real horrors of life. Get Out is one such movie. This Jordan Peele film is a must watch in general and a great conversation for you and your friends to indulge in, this Halloween.

We hope that these movies help add the spark of spooky and the chills of horror that you need to make Halloween 2025 a memorable time. In addition to this, there are other classics like The Conjuring, Anabelle, and most recently Weapons, that are great choices to celebrate this spooky season. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Halloween.

