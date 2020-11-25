We all have seen Christina Applegate in one or more movies or shows and loved her in it. The actress has come a long way from her Married with Children days and has created a fanbase for herself that knows no bound. Spearheaded for success, Christina has fought so many battles on the professional and personal level that make us love her more and more. She’s become an award-winning actress with her many great performances and we are sure no one will ever get bored of seeing her on the big screen. Emmys 2020 Nominations Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Stranger Things on the List.

Christina was diagnosed with Cancer in 2008 and has become an inspiration for many. She was very vocal about her journey and gave so many people a ray of hope. She also became a philanthropist during her career and has done a large amount of charity work that is worth a mention. Her journey from a young blonde bombshell back in the day to becoming a very confident and highly skilled actress is truly an inspiration for all.

So today as the actress turns 49, we decided to go down the memory lane and talk about some of the best performances given by Christian Applegate. Here is a list of 5 of our picks from the several iconic roles that she has done:

Friends (1994-2004) - Amy Green

While the main cast of the show Friends made it one of the best shows ever made, it will be safe to say that the secondary characters added to the madness. Christina Applegate essayed the role Rachel Green's (Jennifer Anniston) sister, Amy Green and even though we saw her for very few episodes, we loved how annoyingly relatable that character was. Amy was a self-centred person who only cared about her needs. She had trouble remembering important facts like people's name and was aloof most of the time. We think Christina carried the character very well and her presence was always welcoming.

The Sweetest Thing (2002) - Courtney

Three girls on a mission is always a good idea and The Sweetest Thing is all about that. This female-driven comedy talked about what it’s really like to find 'The One' and losing him suddenly. The story revolves around Christina Walters (Cameron Diaz) meeting the man of her dreams, Peter (Thomas Jane) only to find out that he has vanished. In comes her best friends - Courtney (Christina Applegate) and Jane (Selma Blair) to help her track down the man. The three divas hilariously take the audience on a fun road trip that will make you laugh till the end. Sex Tape Actress Cameron Diaz Officially Retires From Hollywood Movies.

Up All Night (2011-2012) - Regan

Christina Applegate's character in Up All Night was one of the most relatable characters of her. The sitcom that lasted for two seasons, starred Christina Applegate, Will Arnett, and Maya Rudolph where she essayed the role of Reagan. She was a talk show producer for her best friend Ava’s show, a new mother trying to manage her work and personal life. The chaos and drama that goes into having a new family was well portrayed by Applegate and Will Arnett.

Bad Moms (2016) - Gwendolyn James

We might all agree that seeing Applegate in an evil mode is always a treat. In Bad Moms, she essays the role of Gwendolyn who is just the perfect mother everyone hates. Three overworked, stressed-out mothers (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn) decide to take down Gwendolyn and all of her seemingly perfect mom-friends and what happens next is a hilarious turn of events. Christina Applegate channels the perfect uptight in an entertaining way and is so refreshing to watch. A subpar sequel - A Bad Moms Christmas is also now on the card after the film's success.

Dead To Me (2019) - Jen

Dead to Me is a perfect example of the fact that Christina can dwell into any role like a boss. The dark comedy revolves around the life of two women - Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who become good friends after they meet in a grief group. The lives of the two ladies take a drastic turn when things between them unravel and you will be delighted to see Applegate essay the role of Jen with perfection. Dead to Me garnered immense love from the audience and will now return in a second season that's currently in production

These are a few roles that we love to see Christina Applegate in. We wish to see more and more of the actress on the screen in the coming future. Lastly, we wish Christina Applegate a very happy 49th birthday!

