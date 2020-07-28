The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards have been declared. This year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony will be held virtually. Emmys 2020 nominations were hosted by Leslie Jones. Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma were there as presenters. Succession, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek have bagged the maximum nominations. Oscar-Nominated Programs Can No Longer Compete For Emmy Awards As Per Television Academy's Statement.

Disney+ and Apple TV+ scored their first nominations ever. Jennifer Aniston bagged a nomination after 16 years. HBO series Watchmen has received the most number of nominations this year - 26.

The final round of voting for the Emmys will begin on August 21 and will end on August 31. The 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also the executive producer. The show will be held on September 20. Following is the list of nominations:

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

