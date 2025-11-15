In hopes of recovering from their 3-2 defeat against the Japan national football team in their international friendly, the Brazil national football team will take on the Senegal national football team as part of their ongoing friendlies, having already qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Senegal international football friendly will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, with the one South American side looking to find their perfect rhythm, as the African side aims to extend their four-match winning streak to five. Lionel Messi Surpasses Neymar Jr To Become Footballer With Most International Assists, Achieves Feat During Puerto Rico vs Argentina International Friendly 2025.

Brazil have been a powerhouse in international football; however, one team that has managed to maintain an undefeated record against the Selecao is Senegal, who have one win and one draw in head-to-head encounters. However, as is the case in every Brazilian football match, fans anticipate Neymar Jr's inclusion in the starting XI, who enjoys a massive following. Brazil Football Squad Announced for International Friendlies 2025: Neymar Misses Out As Fabinho and Vitor Roque Recalled for Matches Against Senegal and Tunisia.

Will Neymar Jr Play in Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly Football Match?

No, Santos star Neymar Jr will not feature in the starting XI for Brazil vs Senegal international friendly football match, as the 33-year-old has been left out of the Selecao squad for November friendlies by coach Ancelotti.

One of the most influential Brazilian players in recent history and the Selecao's all-time top scorer continues to fight against his injuries and remains hopeful of playing the FIFA World Cup 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).