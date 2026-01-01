Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez addressed criticism about her fashion choices and age during the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency, Up All Night. The show debuted on December 30, marking her return to the city after several years. While performing, Lopez directly referenced comments she has seen on social media questioning her revealing stage outfits and suggesting she should dress differently because of her age. ‘Twas the Night’: Jennifer Lopez Rings in Christmas 2025 With Family, Shares Cosy Matching Pajama Pics and Heartwarming Moments With Loved Ones (View Post)

JLo Addresses Critics During Show

Speaking to the audience, Lopez reflected on her long career in the entertainment industry and how it has shaped her response to criticism. “Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it. It really doesn’t mean nothing. I tell my kids that all the time,” she said. She added that some of the commentary amuses her. “I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, because they do say funny things too,” Lopez told the crowd. Lopez went on to quote the kind of remarks she frequently encounters online. “Why she always dressed that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?” she said, before adding with humour, “And I said, ‘If you had this booty, you’d be naked too,’” drawing laughter from the audience. Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads in Manish Malhotra Saree Ahead of Her Power-Packed Performance at Udaipur Wedding (Watch Videos)

Jennifer Lopez Returns to Las Vegas With Bold Looks

During the performance, Lopez wore multiple bold outfits, including a sequin fringe minidress, an abs-baring embellished dress, and a custom lace catsuit. The looks aligned with the high-energy, glamorous style she is known for on stage. Up All Night marks Lopez’s return to Las Vegas following her successful All I Have residency, which ran from 2016 to 2018 and grossed over USD 100 million. The new residency features multiple performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Lopez’s recent public appearances, including high-profile international events and holiday celebrations, have also drawn attention for her fashion choices, keeping her style in the spotlight.

