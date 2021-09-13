International Chocolate Day 2020 (US): From Most Valuable Chocolate Bar to Death by Chocolate, Know 8 Crazy Facts About Everyone's Favourite Sweet! International Chocolate Day 2021 is celebrated in U.S. on September 13 every year. The U.S. National Confectioners marks the day as International Chocolate Day coinciding the birthday of American chocolatier, businessman and philanthropist Milton S. Hershey. This day is the most adored day for chocolate lovers. Partners gift each other the most precious sweet treat that is chocolates as a token of love and fondness. Surely, it's a day when sweetness is in overflow. The day is all about sharing sweet treats with family, friends and loved ones to make them feel more special. It's a day committed to chocolates, be in any form a cake, sweet or a cookie.

World Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes: Best Chocolaty Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers to Celebrate the Sweet Delight. Chocolates are everyone's favourite starting from a small kid to an old person. There's always a never-ending love story between chocolates, sweets and an individual. This day encourages all the chocolate lovers to bring up their inside soul and have their favourite chocolates without any guilt. Craving for chocolates is a real struggle. However, it's International Chocolate Day and people should feel the sweetness, chocolatiness throughout the day.

So, here are five Hollywood movies to look back on the occasion of International Chocolate Day 2021:

Consuming Passions (1988)

Giles Foster's directorial black-comedy film, Consuming Passions revolves around a tragic mishap at a chocolate factory where they prepares to launch a new luxury range of chocolate. And, while production run an employee falls into a vat of chocolate and dies. So, after production the chocolates were mixed with human flesh. But, after such tragedy the owner of the factory gets an unexpected feedback, as people started wanting the chocolate more, for its unique taste. The movie is interesting, horrifying, funny as the incident occurs and shows an unique quality of the film. The taste of the chocolate plays a very important role here in this movie. The flick stars Vanessa Redgrve, Jonathan Pryce and Sammi Davis.

The Chocolate War (1988)

Keith Gordon's American drama film, The Chocolate War is based on Robert Cormier's novel of the same name. The flick portrays surreal image of Catholic Boys Private School and its hierarchy. The movie revolves around a new student of the school, who have to put up the expectations of the school's administration by selling chocolates as a fundraiser. His journey throughout the fundraising process gives all twists in the movie. The story is about fighting for chocolate sales between some students of the school. The movie stars stars John Glover, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Wallace Langham and Doug Hutchison.

Chocolat (2000)

What's best to celebrate International Chocolate Day with a film that is all about well, chocolate! The period-romantic drama is based on the novel of the same name by Joanne Harris. Chocolat tells the story of a French woman and her young daughter, who open up a chocolate shop in a small remote village. And, later on that shakes up the rigid morality of the community. Warning, don't watch this film on a empty stomach as it will surely make you crave for chocolates more. Helmed by Lasse Hallström, the flick stars Juliette Binoche, Victoire Thivisol, Judi Dench, Alfred Molina, Lena Olin, Johnny Depp, Hugh O'Conor, among others.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Tim Burton's musical-fantasy film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The movie is about a young boy, who wins a tour from the most wonderful chocolate factory in the world, led by the world's most unusual candy maker. The winning story is about chasing dreams of life. The excitement and fondness for winning the contest will show the dedication of the character towards his goals. This film shows dream come true moment, as who doesn't want to be in a factory of chocolates, tell me! The film stars Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Noah Taylor, Missi Pyle, James Fox, Deep Roy and Christopher Lee.

Lessons in Chocolate (2007)

Claudio Cupellini's Italian romantic-comedy film, Lessons in Chocolate is about making a beautiful career in the world of chocolates. It all starts with a challenge and the character learns lessons through his journey. The dream of becoming a chocolate maker by achieving all academic break through makes the film a champion, for sure. Romance goes with chocolate perfectly, this film will make you fall in love as the combo of love and chocolate is a win-win moment. The flick stars Luca Argentero, Violante Placido, Neri Marcorè, Hassani Shapi, Monica Scattini, Francesco Pannofino, among others.

Happy International Chocolate Day 2021! So, these movies were our five top picks for the International Chocolate Day. Which one is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

