Happy International Chocolate Day 2020! Rare are those who do not love chocolate. From a small kid to an old person, everyone loves chomping on chocolates, even if it may not be good for them at that age. The sweet delight makes for a child's favourite reward, box of chocolates a great gift item as one grows up and a preferable sweet dish after every meal. To celebrate this wonderful cocoa product, US marks their International Chocolate Day every year on September 13. It is a day dedicated to chocolates, be in any form, a cake or a cookie. And don't we all love it in its varieties. But other than just the taste and variety of products, there are a lot more interesting things about this food that you may not know. So on International Chocolate Day 2020, we bring you crazy facts about chocolates.

8 Interesting Facts About Chocolates

The most valuable chocolate bar in the world is almost a 100-year-old Cadbury chocolate. As per Guinness Book of World Records it was sold at an auction in the year 2001 for $687 (US currency) in London. The chocolate bar is still wrapped in its original wrapper. Chocolate is better than kissing! No this is not for singles to make them feel better, but a scientific research in UK proved so. On studying couples brain activity during kissing and while eating chocolate, it was found that stimulation from chocolate lasts longer than during kissing. 18% of the world's chocolate consumption takes place in America. The US consumes more chocolate than any other countries, including Asia and the UK. White chocolate is not a chocolate. Well, that sounds ironic to its name, but technically it isn't because it does not contain cocoa powder or liquid. It is instead made from milk fat, solids and cocoa butter. Chocolates can actually help in preventing tooth decay. Yes, as children we were always told that eating chocolates can damage our teeth, but cocoa beans have antibacterial agents that can prevent tooth decay. But it also does not mean one should now have chocolate daily. Death by chocolate is not just a phrase but it has happened in real life. The bishop of Chiapas in the 17th century Mexico was dead after consuming a chocolate. His chocolate was poisoned following an argument with some ladies. But there have been numerous instances of chocolate being used as a bait to kill people by poisoning. A revolutionary find because of chocolate is a microwave! Yes, the idea of making a microwave stemmed from a melting chocolate to Percy Spence, a scientist who was a big fan of this treat. Making a chocolate is not so easy. Growing of cocoa takes time and it takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate!

You may not be aware of these amazing facts about your favourite sweet, were you? So do share these interesting facts with everyone who loves chocolates.

