Singer Jack Garratt has revealed and he and his wife Sarah are bringing their two-year-long marriage to an end. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans that he is "tired" and "anxious" as he is undergoing the proceedings of the divorce. Demi Lovato Opens About Physical Implications of Drug Overdose in 2018.

He wrote in the Instagram story: "I need to reset. I'm tired and anxious all the time. I'm trying to work viciously on new music, trying to get through a divorce without holding onto unhealthy feelings of resentment and betrayal." Garratt added: "I, like millions of us, am exhausted. I can only do this. Express the ways in which I am tired, I desperately want to do more." Johnny Depp’s Permission to Appeal Against ‘Wife Beater’ Article Denied by the British Court.

Check Out Jack Garratt's Instagram Story Below:

Jack Garratt's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He also asked his followers to "reset" their lives together. Garratt concluded: "Tell me how you're tired. Let's reset together and reactivate our fight before the weekend." Jack and Sarah tied the knot in 2018 in London.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).