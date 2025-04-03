Jean-Claude Van Damme, one of Hollywood's greatest action stars, is facing serious allegations of sleeping with a trafficked woman. A criminal complaint has been filed against the Belgian actor for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with trafficked women. According to Romanian news outlet Antena 3, a complaint was filed with Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) against the Universal Soldier star. ‘Kill Em All 2’ Trailer: Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Father-Daughter Duo Go Action Mode As They Face New Danger (Watch Video).

Jean-Claude Van Damme Charged for Having S*x With Trafficked Women in Romania

According to the complaint, Jean-Claude Van Damme was "gifted" these women by a criminal group allegedly led by Romanian businessman and modelling agency owner Morel Bolea. Attorney Adrian Cuculis, representing one of the alleged victims, said that the women "were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code."

JCVD Accused of Having S*x With Trafficked Women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

One of the witnesses who claims to have seen the incident unfold gave testimony to the prosecutors, prompting the DIICO to launch an investigation. "Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women. The person who received those benifits knew their condition," Cuculis stated. The incident reportedly took place at an event organised by Van Damme in Cannes. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed After Victim Chooses Not To Reveal Her Identity by Pursuing Case.

As of now, Can Damme's representatives have not missed any public statement regarding the allegations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).