Bollywood singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi was arrested on October 23, 2025, on charges of sexually assaulting a woman. The composer is part of the Sachin-Jigar music director duo of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, who have delivered several hit songs in Bollywood, including in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) films, such as “Aaj Ki Raat” in Stree 2, “Taras” in Munjya, and the soundtracks of Bhediya, and the recent releases Param Sundari and Thamma. It may be recalled that in 2018 during the ‘Me Too Movement’ in Bollywood, the Sachin-Jigar duo had been accused of sexual harassment by a playback singer. Sachin Sanghvi was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and later released on bail. Let’s know about the latest case against Sachin Sanghvi. ‘Would Have Been Rape if He Wasn’t My Boyfriend’: ‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Physical Abuse and Sexual Assault.

Sachin Sanghvi Arrested, Granted Bail

In the latest case update on Sachin Sanghvi, the complainant, reportedly 29 years old, has alleged that he proposed marriage to her and sexually assaulted her, promising a chance to work on his music album. She claimed that she first came in contact with Sachin Sanghvi in February 2024 and that he had sent her a message on social media platform Instagram and they later exchanged numbers. Sachin Sanghvi was arrested by the police after the case was registered, reports PTI. The singer-composer was released on bail shortly after and the case is now under legal review, reports India Today.

What Did Sachin Sanghvi’s Lawyer Say About His Arrest?

According to Hindustan Times, Advocate Aditya Mithe, Sachin Sanghvi’s lawyer, said in a statement that his client’s arrest was illegal and hence he got bail immediately. "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. My client’s detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally," said Mithe.

Sachin Sanghvi Wife and Daughter

According to information on Sachin Sanghvi, he is married to Priya Sanghvi aka Priya Panchal, a singer and lyricist. Sachin and Priya have a daughter together named Tanishkaa Sanghvi, who has sung the song “Laadki” in Coke Studio 4, and "Ek Zindagi" from the film Angrezi Medium, among other songs. Sachin Sanghvi Unites with Daughter Tanishkaa for Song ‘Ek Zindagi’.

Further investigation is on in the Sachin Sanghvi case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

