The news of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman's death has left everyone shocked. The actor passed away on August 29, aged 43 after losing a four-year battle to cancer. Boseman who became a household name thanks to his brilliant act as Black Panther in the Marvel films and also gave some standout performances in films such as Da 5 Bloods, Get On Up, 42 among others. Condolences have been pouring in for the Hollywood actor who was known for being one of the kindest actors in the industry. While expressing grief over Boseman's passing, actor Josh Gad also shared his last conversation with the actor and it's the most moving thing ever. Chadwick Boseman No More: Black Panther Star Was Battling Colon Cancer Since 2016.

Josh who recently announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter, made his return as he shared a post with screengrabs of his last conversation with Boseman. Gad stated that he was breaking his social media silence to honour his friend. In the post, he called Boseman a “brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent” and also asked his fans to “take this in & celebrate life.” In pictures, Gad posted Boseman's last message to him which was a poetic text that spoke about celebrating each moment and being grateful.

Check Out Josh Gad's Post Here:

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

Sharing the beautiful message sent by Boseman, Gad wrote," He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Watch Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans Welcome Black Panther Actor To MCU in This Throwback Video!

The beautiful message is now being shared and re-shared by Boseman's fans who are devastated over his untimely loss but want to celebrate the life and legend that he was.

