Actor Chadwick Boseman, popular for his role of the superhero Black Panther, is no more. Boseman, 43, had been battling colon cancer since 2016, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account. The statement read: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV." Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Watch Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans Welcome Black Panther Actor To MCU in This Throwback Video!

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement said. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement concluded. Chadwick Boseman No More: From Black Panther 2’s Release Date to Its Current Status, All You Need to Know About The Upcoming Superhero Film

He is survived by his wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward. Boseman became a global star playing the titular superhero in the 2018 film, "Black Panther". He also played the role in "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame". His last release was Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods", which opened digitally on Netflix on June 12 this year amid lockdown. Starting his career on television with shows like "Law & Order", "CSI: NY" and "ER", Boseman gained prominence with films where he played real-life figures, such as baseball great Jackie Robinson in " 42", and soul singer James Brown in "Get On Up".

