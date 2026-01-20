Katy Perry’s personal life has remained a fixture of public interest throughout her nearly two-decade career in the music industry. From her early days as a rising pop-rock star to her recent, headline-making romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Perry’s relationships have often played out in the spotlight. Fact Check: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Breakup Rumours – True or False?.

Following the end of her long-term engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in mid-2025, the singer has entered a new chapter that continues to draw international media attention. Here is a look at the "Roar" hitmaker's relationships that defined her journey.

Katy Perry’s Relationship Timeline

Johnny Lewis (2005–2006)

Before "I Kissed a Girl" made her a household name, Perry dated Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis. The pair were together for roughly 18 months during the earliest stages of Perry’s career. The relationship ended in 2006, years before Lewis’s tragic passing in 2012.

Travie McCoy (2006–2009)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indie Sleaze (@indiesleaze)

Perry’s first major public relationship was with Travie McCoy, the lead singer of Gym Class Heroes. The duo became an "it-couple" of the late 2000s indie-pop scene, with Perry famously appearing in the music video for "Cupid's Chokehold." The couple had an on-and-off dynamic before officially splitting in early 2009.

Josh Groban (2009)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by booteek (@boo.teek)

In early 2009, Perry had a brief and private romance with singer Josh Groban. Though they kept the relationship out of the tabloids at the time, Perry later identified Groban as the inspiration for her hit ballad "The One That Got Away." Groban has since confirmed they remain close friends.

Russell Brand (2009–2012)

Perry met British comedian Russell Brand at the 2009 MTV VMAs, leading to a whirlwind romance. They married in a lavish Hindu ceremony in India in October 2010. The marriage ended abruptly in December 2011 when Brand filed for divorce via text message; the legal proceedings were finalised in 2012.

Robert Ackroyd (2012)

Following her divorce, Perry had a brief "summer fling" with Robert Ackroyd, the guitarist for Florence + the Machine. The two were famously photographed holding hands at Coachella in 2012, though Perry later characterised the relationship as casual.

John Mayer (2012–2015)

One of Perry’s most significant musical and personal partnerships was with singer-songwriter John Mayer. Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted three years and included the duet "Who You Love." Despite deep mutual affection, the couple split for the final time in early 2015.

Diplo (2014)

During one of her "off" periods with Mayer, Perry was linked to DJ and producer Diplo. The pair sparked headlines after being spotted together at Coachella in April 2014. While the romance was short-lived, it remained a point of public discussion for years afterwards.

Orlando Bloom (2016–2025)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Perry’s longest relationship began in early 2016 after a flirtatious encounter with actor Orlando Bloom at a Golden Globes afterparty. After a brief 2017 split, they reconciled in 2018 and became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. In June 2025, the couple officially announced they had ended their engagement to focus on co-parenting.

The Current Romance: Justin Trudeau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In July 2025, Perry was first spotted with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal. The relationship transitioned from rumours to public confirmation through a series of international sightings in Santa Barbara, Paris, and London. By December 2025, Perry made the romance "Instagram official" during a trip to Japan. Sources close to the couple describe the relationship as exclusive, with both parties balancing global careers and parenting duties. Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae and Oscar Isaac at Joy Awards 2026; Photos Go Viral (View Post).

Throughout her journey, Perry has transitioned from the whirlwind romances of her twenties to a more grounded approach to love and family in her late thirties. As she navigates this new chapter with Trudeau, she remains a fixture of public fascination, balancing her role as a global pop icon with a clear commitment to co-parenting and personal growth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).