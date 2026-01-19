Fact Check: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Breakup Rumours – True or False?

One of the most talked about new celebrity power couples in recent times consists of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. The Roar singer and Canada’s former prime minister painted the town – or should we say, Canada and Japan – red, among other locations, and got people talking on social media. Some say the relationship is only for publicity, while others think Katy and Justin make a cute couple. They went Instagram official in December 2025, after several appearances together, holding hands and smiling. But a tweet went viral on January 18, 2026, claiming that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have broken up. Let’s see if there is any truth to it or baseless rumours being spread. Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official About Relationship With Former Canada PM Justin Trudeau (See Post).

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Breakup Rumours Spread by Parody Account on X - See Post:

Katy Perry has ended her relationship with Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/Z2OaQdnnOq — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) January 17, 2026

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Recent Relationship History

Katy Perry’s breakup with her longtime partner, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, was confirmed in July 2025. After almost 10 years together, the two parted ways and are co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Before dating Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry was married to British comedian Russel Brand from 2010-12. Russel Brand, who is facing charges for rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of six women in the UK, has expressed that he does not approve of Katy’s relationship with Justin Trudeau. "I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?! Come on, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge,” Russel Brand said. He was speaking at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation after 18 years of marriage on August 2, 2023. The couple shares three children together. Justin Trudeau served as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada for a decade from 2015 to 2025. Did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau CONFIRM Their Relationship? Rumoured Lovebirds Walk Hand-in-Hand After Celebrating Singer’s 41st Birthday in Paris (Watch Video).

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Breakup Rumours – True or False?

There seems to be no truth to the breakup rumours of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. The tweet in question is by a parody account, mocking entertainment portal Pop Crave. The parody account, named Hoops Crave, frequently publishes fake news and made-up stories about celebrities. They have mentioned that are a parody account in their X bio. Also, X readers have added context to the tweet, mentioning that it is nothing but misinformation.

The explanation by readers has been summarised as follows by X: “Misinformation. There has been no reports or official statements regarding Perry and Trudeau ending their relationship. Contrary to this, in her latest Instagram post dated Jan 7, 2026, Katy has instead shared a photo of her kissing Justin while on vacation (link to the Instagram post).” Take a look at the Instagram post below by Katy Perry, where she is giving a peck on the cheek of Justin Trudeau in her holiday picture. ‘Holidaze’: Katy Perry’s First Post of 2026 Sparks Buzz As She Shares Intimate Photos With Justin Trudeau and Tags Ex Orlando Bloom (View Post).

Katy Perry Shares Kiss Picture With Justin Trudeau - See Post:

It's clear that the hotshot celebs, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, are still going strong and that there are no signs of them slowing down, as of January 2026.

Katy Perry's Holiday Pictures With Justin Trudeau - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Claim : Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have broken up. Conclusion : Our Fact Check reveals that the rumours of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s breakup were posted by a self-proclaimed parody account on X. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still together and there is no public statement or incident that confirms their breakup. Full of Trash Clean

