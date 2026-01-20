Shah Rukh Khan made a strong global impression when he walked the purple carpet at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, sharing the spotlight with international celebrities including Katy Perry, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar Isaac and Lee Jung-Jae. After the event, several photos surfaced online showing the Jawan star posing warmly with Katy Perry and standing alongside Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae. The pictures quickly spread across fan pages and social media platforms, drawing excited reactions from fans who were pleasantly surprised to see these global stars together. Many praised the moment as a celebration of international cinema and cultural exchange, with Shah Rukh Khan once again representing Indian cinema on a worldwide stage. Shah Rukh Khan Takes Fan’s Phone During On-Stage Selfie at Joy Awards 2026 Riyadh, Fans Say Superstar Was Following Event Protocols (Watch Video).

