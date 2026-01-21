Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made headlines after a short video from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland began circulating widely on social media. The clip shows the two exchanging friendly gestures during a conference session, prompting a wave of online reactions. The video was shared on X by a fan who captioned it, “Passing the signals to each other in the middle of the conference... oh they are in LOVE.” Fact Check: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Breakup Rumours – True or False?

Fan Shares Video on X - Watch

passing the signals to each other in middle of conference.. oh they are in LOVE😭 pic.twitter.com/vREWX8lWPX — kanishk (@kaxishk) January 21, 2026

Fans React to the Viral Clip

Soon after the clip surfaced, it gained traction across platforms, with users sharing light-hearted reactions. One user commented, “This is so cute,” while another wrote, “We really won now omg.” Additional comments included, “They are in love, sure. Love Katy,” and “I love seeing people in love,” among others. While the video generated playful speculation online, neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented on the viral moment.

Katy Perry’s Appearance at the Summit

At the event, Katy Perry opted for a more understated look compared to her usual stage style. She wore a taupe knitted cardigan with a scoop neckline and softly puffed sleeves, paired with a matching midi skirt. Her appearance alongside Trudeau at the global summit added to public curiosity, especially after earlier sightings of the two together in Canada. Katy Perry Relationships: Justin Trudeau, Orlando Bloom, Russell Brand, and More Names You Didn't Know About.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Past Public Appearances

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July during a dinner outing in Montreal. Trudeau was also seen attending Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes tour concert in Canada, further drawing public attention. Justin Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple share three children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. Katy Perry was previously engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 and ended their relationship in June 2025. They continue to co-parent amicably.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).