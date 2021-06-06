Kyra Sedgwick has talked about her marriage with actor Kevin Bacon, saying they are in it for the long haul. "Most people have abandonment issues, my parents got divorced when I was little. I definitely have those issues. I don't know why I know more that he's not going to leave me," she said. "I don't know that other people aren't going to leave me, I worry about that a lot. But I know he is not going to, only because it's just a deep knowing that's sort of indescribable," Sedgwick added. My Village: Kyra Sedgwick to Topline ABC’s Upcoming Comedy Pilot.

"When I was growing up and having relationships I always thought -- and there are a lot of people out there like this -- that something is going to go wrong and you're going to leave," she confessed, about having abandonment issues.

"I struggle with these questions because I honestly feel we just got lucky and we are both just in it for the long haul. He's such a sticker and I'm such a sticker, and I just know no matter what we are not going to go anywhere," said Sedgwick on "The Drew Barrymore Show", which airs in India on Zee Cafe.

