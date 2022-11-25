Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Kevin Bacon-starrer The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 25, 2022. Directed by James Gunn, the special focuses on Mantis and Drax going to Earth and kidnapping Kevin Bacon so that they could give Peter Quill the best Christmas present ever. The special has opened to positive reviews from critics. However, after release, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn's Marvel Presentation is a True Festive Cheer! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special movie download, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special movie download in 720p HD, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Full Movie Download, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Tamilrockers, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Tamilrockers HD Download, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Download Pagalworld, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Download Openload, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Download Tamilrockers, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Download Movierulz, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Download 720p, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Full Movie Download 480p, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Full Movie Download bolly4u, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Pom Klementieff Reacts to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Says 'We Are Going to Tell a Secret'.

For the unversed, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special stars Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Pratt as Peter/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax and Kevin Bacon as himself. It also stars Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and more. The special is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).