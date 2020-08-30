Chadwick Boseman died due to colon cancer at the age of 43. The Black Panther actor's demise left the fans and the entire film fraternity feeling devastated. The netizens are rightly saying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same without him. His family released a statement to the press and also tweeted the news of his demise. In this tweet, there's a wonderful monochrome picture of the star along with the statement by his family. This tweet was declared as the most liked tweet by the official Twitter handle. RIP Chadwick Boseman: Amul Topical Pays a Moving Tribute to the Black Panther Star.

At the time of writing this article, the count is a little above 6. 1 million likes. Twitter shared this information with a hearty note that read, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever." The retweets and comments exceeds 2.9 million figure. Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Other 'Avengers' From MCU Mourn Chadwick Boseman's Demise (View Posts).

The Chadwick Boseman tweet is right now topping the list of the most liked tweets. This is followed by two tweets by former US president, Barack Obama with 4.3 million likes for a tweet against racism. His tweet on Kobe Bryant's demise garnered 4 million likes. Next comes Andy Milonakis' tweet on the 'astronauts' that bagged 3.8 likes. 'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin's birthday tweet got 3.3 million likes.

Twitter Says, 'Wakanda Forever'

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Earlier, a note was released by Chadwick's family that read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." Chadwick passed away with his wife and family members by his side in his LA residence. He was last seen in critically acclaimed Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods.

