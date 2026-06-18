Lovebirds Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Caught Sharing a Kiss During PDA-Filled Picnic Date in Santa Barbara (See Pics)

Santa Barbara, California – Global pop sensation Katy Perry, 41, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 54, were photographed sharing an intimate picnic in Santa Barbara on Saturday, June 13, 2026, further fueling interest in their unexpected romance. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official on December 6, 2025, indulged in public displays of affection, captivating onlookers and media alike. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Break the Internet With Their Red Carpet PDA at Tribeca Film Festival 2026 (Watch Viral Video).

The relaxed park date saw the pair, often accompanied by children, enjoying each other's company on a classic checkered picnic blanket. Perry, casual in a white T-shirt and striped pants with a sun hat, was seen kissing and cuddling with Trudeau, who sported a green tee and dark shorts. The intimate moments, including nose-rubbing and affectionate embraces, paint a picture of a couple deeply entrenched in their relationship.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's PDA Moment During Park Date

Pictures circulating from the Santa Barbara outing, which occurred just days before today's date, June 18, 2026, reveal Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in a series of tender exchanges. They were captured sharing kisses and embracing on the grass, seemingly lost in their own world. One photo showed Perry lying over Trudeau, who reciprocated with a warm embrace. Their arrival in Perry's vintage Moke car added a touch of retro charm to the picturesque scene.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Get Intimate During Viral Park Date

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This intimate park date follows a whirlwind week for the high-profile couple. On June 8, 2026, Perry and Trudeau made their highly anticipated red-carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City for the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris. Just two days later, Trudeau demonstrated his unwavering support by attending Perry's performance at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12, 2026, a commitment that notably led him to skip Canada's own World Cup opener.

Katy Perry on How Justin Trudeau Transformed Her Life

Katy Perry has been vocal about the profound impact Justin Trudeau has had on her life. During a recent appearance on the Unfamous podcast, the "Roar" singer shared, "I have love in my life now. That's transformed me." She elaborated on the sentiment, echoing the Beatles' famous lyrics, saying, "You think when The Beatles say, 'All you need is love,' it's a cliché? Clichés are clichés for a reason… it's like you don't know until you have your baby how beautiful that experience is and how it transforms you."

At the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour, Perry openly referred to Trudeau as "the love of my life" and her "anchor." She explained that, as someone who tends to "fly super high," she sometimes needs to be grounded. "To have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now," she revealed, highlighting the stability and completeness he brings to her life. This period of personal growth and newfound love follows a challenging year for Perry, who openly discussed navigating heartbreak after her split from long-term partner Orlando Bloom in mid-2025.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Relationship Timeline

The romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked rumours in July 2025 following their respective separations. Trudeau announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, with whom he shares three children. Perry, who has a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, finalised her split from the actor in mid-2025. Katy Perry Under Investigation in Australia: Police Probe 2010 Sexual Assault Allegations Made by ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Ruby Rose.

Their relationship gradually became public, with sightings in Montreal and Paris, before Perry made it Instagram official on December 6, 2025. Trudeau, who served as Canada's Prime Minister from 2015 until his resignation in March 2025, has since been enjoying his post-political life, with his romance with Perry being a significant part of his new public narrative.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).