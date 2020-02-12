Macaulay Culkin Defends Michael Jackson: 'He Never Did Anything To Me'

Macaulay Culkin, Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a tell-all interview, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has talked about his controversial life. He has also commented on Michael Jackson and the accusations of child abuse on the pop star. The former child actor had struck a close friendship with Jackson after starring his music video for 'Black and White'. During Jackson's trial over alleged sexual assault, Culkin had maintained he never saw anything. In the rare, explosive interview with Esquire, Culkin repeated, "I'm gonna begin with the line — it's not a line, it's the truth — he never did anything to me," Paris Jackson Criticises 50 Cent for Disrespecting Michael Jackson.

He added, "I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I'd have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything–I'm not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that–but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything."

Jackson was accused of intoxicating and molesting a 13-year-old boy, and was later acquitted. Culkin had testified in his defence in this case. This was the last time he saw his friend before his death in 2009. Michael Jackson Fan Clubs to Sue Two Alleged Child Abuse Victims in French Court Over HBO Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'.

Culkin also talked about substance abuse in the interview. "I played with some fire, I guess is the best way to put it," he said. "At the same time, I've never been to rehab or anything like that. "I've never had to clean out that way. There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice… I wouldn't be the person I am today if I hadn't had drugs in my life at some point or another."