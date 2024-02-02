Taika Waititi's latest film, Next Goal Wins, a sports drama/comedy from 2023, has just been released in India today, February 2, 2024. Inspired by a 2014 documentary with the same title, the movie tells the tale of a Dutch-American football coach striving to uplift the American Samoa national team, known as one of the world's weakest squads. Having premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and arriving in the United States on November 17, 2023, Next Goal Wins features a top-notch cast, including Michael Fassbender, Rachel House, and Will Arnett. The film received a favourable response from critics and audiences after its release. However, here comes a disappointing update for those who have not watched it yet in theatres. Hours after Next Goal Wins's premiere, it has unfortunately been leaked online. Next Goal Wins Movie Review: Michael Fassbender's 'White Saviour' Takes Center-Stage in Taika Waititi's Engaging Sports Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per reports, Next Goal Wins full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch the Next Goal Wins Trailer Here:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Next Goal Wins 2024 Full Movie Download, Next Goal Wins Tamilrockers, Next Goal Wins Tamilrockers HD Download, Next Goal Wins Movie Download Pagalworld, Next Goal Wins Movie Download Filmyzilla, Next Goal Wins Movie Download Openload, Next Goal Wins Movie Download Tamilrockers, Next Goal Wins Movie Download Movierulz, Next Goal Wins Movie Download 720p, Next Goal Wins Full Movie Download 480p, Next Goal Wins Full Movie Download bolly4u, Next Goal Wins Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Next Goal Wins Full Movie Watch Online, and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Next Goal Wins, several other newly released films and series have also become victims of online piracy. It includes Alexander: The Making of a God, Fighter, Malaikottai Vaaliban, and Killer Soup, which have also been leaked online and are available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).