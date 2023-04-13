Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi took to his Instagram recently and announced his upcoming feature film. The filmmaker has titled his film Next Goal Wins and shared a poster of it. The poster features a 1960s styled bus bearing the film's title. Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story. The director was swimming in the sea of the unknown during the making of this film as he admitted that it was a new territory for him to work in as a storyteller. Rita Ora Addresses Pictures Taken With Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson and Rumours About Being a Throuple.

Taika Waititi Announces New Film

Next Goal Wins. Based on a true story. My least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone. Imagine that? In theaters November 17th. #nextgoalwins @searchlightpics @NextGoalFilm #polynesia BE HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/ochMMuryZk — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 12, 2023

He wrote in the caption: "Sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about." But that's not all. Waititi also claims that Next Goal Wins is his "least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone" hinting at the departure from the biting social commentary that has become his trademark. Next Goal Wins, produced by Walt Disney India and 20th Century Studios, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 17, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).