A schoolmate of Noah Schnapp has revealed the hilarious high school year-book quote of the Stranger Things star. With the quote saying "To all the teachers that never taught me a thing - Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08," it all goes back to an episode where Dusting (Gaten Matarazzo) says "son of a bi***, you know you're really no help at all." Noah Schnapp Aka Will From Stranger Things Fame Comes Out As Gay.

Check Out the Stranger Things Clip Referenced in Noah Schnapp's Year-Book:

A fan who graduated high school with Noah Schnapp revealed his yearbook quote on TikTok: “To all the teachers that never taught me a thing.” — Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08 pic.twitter.com/h4r1jAR0n2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2023

