Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 Review: The final season of Netflix’s biggest breakout show, Stranger Things, is here - or rather, a third of it. The platform has dropped four episodes out of eight, but when you look at the runtime of the remaining instalments, you’ll understand why this feels less like 'half the season' and more like a cautious tease. And because this is only one-third of the story, it’s difficult to pin down how to fully feel about the season so far. Too many pathways remain open to the Upside Down, and without knowing where they’ll end, they currently feel… ordinary. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Volume 1 Review: Hawkins Faces Its Darkest Hour Yet As the End Begins With High Drama, Nostalgia and Gory Spectacle.

That said, I did enjoy dipping back into this 'once-in-a-blue-moon' event series, where the young cast has clearly outgrown their characters, yet we’re still asked to believe they’re all teenagers. The Demogorgons, once genuinely terrifying, now resemble creatures you casually blast apart on a PS5. Season 5 is also less cinematically ambitious than Season 4. Its first four episodes are more contained, largely restricted to Hawkins, the Upside Down, and a memory location belonging to a central character.

This being the first batch after a three-year gap, I didn’t dare skip the recap (for once). Ironically, the recap made things more confusing - the last time we saw Eleven and the gang, Hawkins was on the brink of an Upside Down invasion.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 Review - The Plot Reconfigures Itself

That cliffhanger seems strangely absent now. It’s not the Upside Down that’s occupying Hawkins - it’s the American military. They’ve even managed to build facilities inside the Upside Down, led by new human antagonist Dr Kay (Linda Hamilton).

Watch the Trailer of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1:

The Byers, who have lost their house, are now living with the Wheelers. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), considered a fugitive by the military, is in hiding with Hopper (David Harbour) as she trains for her inevitable rematch with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Max (Sadie Sink) is still in a coma, watched over by Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)… and so the threads begin to scatter and overlap.

Season 5 opens with a flashback: Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) being kidnapped and trapped in the Upside Down. This becomes crucial, as Vecna plans to repeat history - not with Will, but with kids who were his age at the time. His first target? Mike Wheeler's (Finn Wolfhard) little sister, Holly (Nell Fisher).

A Still From Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1

Surprisingly, Holly’s expanded role works better than expected. Nell Fisher is genuinely likeable, and her track outshines some of the subplots involving core cast members. Her arc also intersects with a fan-favourite character from later seasons, and gives Vecna more to do than just loom ominously mostly offscreen. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga!

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 Review - Familiar Structure, Uneven Impact

As always, Stranger Things splits the group into different missions - though it’s less chaotic than Season 4. Eleven and Hopper get dragged into the Upside Down for their own arc; later, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Steve (Joe Keery) embark on a separate quest there.

Neither track is riveting in isolation - both rely on where their threads end up. Eleven and Hopper’s storyline picks up only towards the end of Episode 4, though it left me with mixed feelings when it reintroduces a past connection tied to the show’s weakest episode ever. Not sure fans were clamouring for that twist.

A Still From Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1

The other storyline leans heavily on what still works: Dustin and Steve’s dynamic. Dustin’s grief-stricken moodiness - after losing a dear friend in his arms (RIP Eddie Munson) - is an unusual colour for the show's sunniest character, but Steve’s 'concerned parent babysitter' energy slowly pulls him back to form. Unfortunately, Steve himself is stuck in the same loop he’s been in for three seasons. Still better than Jonathan, though - the show’s most underwritten main character since Season 3 - who spends most of his time wondering whether his braver girlfriend is about to outgrow him. 'Stranger Things 5' Premiere Causes Netflix to Crash Worldwide as Millions of Fans Rush to Stream Final Season.

A Still From Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1

The season’s best moments emerge when the larger group reunites aboveground, piecing together Vecna’s new pattern and saving his next victims.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 Review - Some World-Building Makes No Sense

Hawkins is apparently one of the most militarised zones after the Pentagon and Area 51 - yet our heroes can freely drive around at night with massive antennas strapped to their van, and no soldier bats an eyelid. The season also never clarifies how it resolved the Season 4 cliffhanger, or why Hawkins’ citizens seem unbothered by impending doom. Even the human villain’s motives remain murky. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Review: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour's Netflix Series Continues to Be Television At Its Stunning Best!

A Still From Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1

Despite the inconsistencies, Season 5 stays engaging. Episode 4 may be the longest of the show, but even with the lag, it delivers some great pairing choices - like Will and Robin (Maya Hawke). Her infectious energy lifts Will out of the gloom and sets him up as a possible MVP for the final showdown.

Will’s arc genuinely becomes interesting again - but this is also where real-world baggage distracts. It’s hard to fully separate art from artist when the cast has grown into adults whose public beliefs, politics, and social stances (some cheerfully supporting a genocide) clash with the show’s themes. It’s ironic how Stranger Things 5 critiques oppressive military regimes while some of its own faces openly endorse similar ideologies. The fact that it still brings back bullies so that we have to hate them makes me wonder where that insight is lost when it comes to the real world.

A Still From Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1

The performances remain strong, and the visual craft - the soft horror textures, the slick direction - is still intact. But the emotional connection I once had with the series has loosened. And this time, the Upside Down isn’t to blame.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 Review - Final Thoughts

Stranger Things 5 begins with enough intrigue to keep you invested, but not enough to assure you the show still has its old electricity. The foundations are sturdy - strong performances, solid tension - yet the emotional pull feels fractured. Whether this finale becomes a triumph or a slow fade depends entirely on how confidently the remaining episodes close these threads. Right now, it’s good… but not great. Streaming on Netflix. The next batch of three episodes will drop on December 25, and the finale on December 31.

Rating: 3.0

