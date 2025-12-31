The grand finale of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things will be a cinematic spectacle, as the episode titled The Right Side Up will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in selected theatres across the US and Canada on New Year’s Eve. The exciting news was shared by co-creator Ross Duffer on his Instagram, where he also revealed that 3,500 showtimes across more than 620 theatres are completely sold out. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Finale Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven Prepares for Her Final Showdown With Vecna in the Upside Down (Watch Video).

About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Volume 3 Theatrical Release Schedule

According to Netflix, the finale episode of the fifth season of Stranger Things, titled The Rightside Up, will be released on Netflix and have limited fan screenings in theatres across the US and Canada starting December 31 at 5 pm PT. The shows will run till January 1, 2026. In India, Stranger Things 5 Vol 3 can premiere from January 1, 2026, on Netflix.

Ross Duffer Confirms Limited Theatrical Release for ‘Stranger Things S5’ Vol 3 Episode – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer)

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Volume 3 Netflix Streaming Time

Volume 3 of Stranger Things Season 5 will consist of just one episode, which will be the season finale titled Chapter 8: The Rightside Up. Fans in the US can stream the show on Netflix from 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on December 31, 2025. In India, the finale episode will drop at 6:30 am on the platform.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale Episode Runtime

According to reports, the runtime of the highly anticipated finale episode of Stranger Things Season 5 will be 2 hours and 8 minutes. Creators Ross and Matt Duffer told Tudum, "We are beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theatres. It's something we've dreamt about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted, Bella and everyone at Netflix for making it happen."

He added, "Getting to watch it on the big screen with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like a perfect, dare we say, bitchin' way to celebrate the end of this adventure." ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol 1 Review: End Is Near for Netflix’s Biggest Saga and It Is Still Entertaining in Its Imperfect Form! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale Episode:

More About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 bring the Netflix phenomenon to a nail-biting close. The season marks the return of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Jamie Campbell Bower, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ross Duffer). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).