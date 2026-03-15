Oscar Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming and Red Carpet: Where to Watch 98th Academy Awards 2026 in India and the US

The 98th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscar Awards 2026, are set to be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, to honour the best in cinema. The Oscars 2026 ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, California, USA, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The Oscars 2026 will be streamed LIVE and telecast LIVE around the world. The 2026 Oscar nominations are historic, with Ryan Coogler’s film Sinners leading with a record-breaking 16 nods. Fighting for a win will be some ground-breaking films, actors, directors and crew this year. Viewers will be excited to see Oscars host Conan O’Brien return for his second consecutive year. Presenters for Oscars 2026 include Indian-origin star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood's own Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, and others. Here's everything you need to know about the TV channels and live streaming platforms to watch the Oscars 2026 ceremony. Oscar Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch 98th Academy Awards in USA and India.

Oscars 2026: When and Where to Watch in USA

Oscars 2026 Date for USA: Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Oscars 2026 Main Ceremony LIVE: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on ABC TV channel.

Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Coverage LIVE: Official coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET on ABC, with early arrival coverage starting on E! at 4:00 PM ET.

Oscars 2026 Live Streaming: Subscribers can stream the Oscars Awards ceremony via the Hulu app or the ABC app.

Oscars 2026: When and Where to Watch in INDIA

Oscars 2026 Date for India: Due to the time difference, viewers in India will be able to tune in to the Oscars 2026 on Monday, March 16, 2026, early morning.

Oscars 2026 Timings in India: The Red Carpet begins at 4:00 AM IST, followed by the Main Ceremony at 4:30 AM IST.

Oscars 2026 LIVE TV Telecast in India: Three TV channels will broadcast the Oscars 2026 event live in India, as follows: Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity.

Oscars 2026 Live Streaming in India: The Academy Awards 2026 ceremony will be available digitally on the streaming app JioHotstar in India.

The Oscars 2026 red carpet will be available LIVE on YouTube.

Oscars 2026: LIVE from Red Carpet - Watch Video:

Oscars 2026: What’s New This Year?

The 98th Oscars will introduce the Best Casting Award, marking the first time a new category has been added to the Academy Awards since Best Animated Feature in 2001. Who Is ‘Hamnet’ Star Jessie Buckley? Oscar 2026’s Strongest Contender for Best Actress Award.

Oscars 2026 Presenters

The Oscars 2026 awards night will feature an impressive lineup of presenters who are actresses/actors, including Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Ewan McGregor, among others. Additionally, last year's winners (Oscar 2025), Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana will return to the Dolby Theatre stage to continue the tradition of passing the torch to this year’s winners.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).