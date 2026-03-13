Oscars 2026: Meet ‘Hamnet’ Star Jessie Buckley, Strongest Contender for Best Actress Win at the 98th Academy Awards

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has solidified her position as the overwhelming favourite for the Best Actress trophy at the 2026 Academy Awards following a series of high-profile victories this season. Her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao’s historical adaptation Hamnet has resonated deeply with voters, earning her top honours at the 2026 Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards, and most recently, Actor Awards (earlier known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. ‘One Battle After Another’: All About Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-Nominated Action Thriller.

Jessie Buckley’s Clean Sweep at Major Award Nights in 2026

Jessie Buckley’s momentum heading into the March 15 ceremony is described by industry pundits as "unstoppable." On March 1, she took home the "Actor" statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards. During her acceptance speech, a visibly moved Buckley told the audience, "I have been categorically changed by so many people in this room. To get to work with my heart in my hand... what a way to spend a life."

Jessie Buckley Accepts Best Actress Award at Golden Globes 2026 - Watch Video"

Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet") accepts the #GoldenGlobe for Best Female Actor — Motion Picture — Drama: "It was such an extraordinary set to be a part of because we were telling the story of the most famous Brit who ever lived. And we had a Chinese director—lots of Irish, too." pic.twitter.com/ZAekiqMRsI — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2026

This win followed her success at the Golden Globes, where Jessie Buckley won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, and the BAFTAs, where she was honoured with the Leading Actress award in her home territory. With a Critics' Choice Award 2026 also under her belt, Jessie Buckley has achieved a rare "clean sweep" of the major televised precursors, a feat not seen in the Best Actress category in years.

Jessie Buckley’s Speech After Winning Best Actress Award at BAFTAs 2026 – Watch Video

Jessie Buckley takes home the BAFTA for Leading Actress in Hamnet✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/v9JNIxKhb3 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

Who is Jessie Buckley?

While Hamnet has propelled her to global stardom, Buckley’s career began in the public eye nearly two decades ago. In 2008, she rose to fame as the runner-up on the BBC talent competition I’d Do Anything, where she competed for the role of Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver!. Refusing to be defined by reality television, she trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and built a formidable reputation in theatre and independent film. Her breakout screen roles included Wild Rose (2018), Chornobyl (2019), The Lost Daughter (2021), and Cabaret (2021).

‘Hamnet’ and the Road to the 2026 Oscars

In Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel, Buckley plays Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal). The film focusses on the devastating loss of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (played by Jacobi Jupe), and explores how that grief informed the playwright's most famous work, Hamlet.

Trailer of ‘Hamnet’ - Watch Video:

Critics have praised Jessie Buckley’s performance for its "raw intensity" and "earthy, spiritual depth." The film itself has earned eight nominations at Oscar Awards 2026, including Best Picture and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. ‘Hamnet’: All About Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-Nominated Historical Drama Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

Currently, Jessie Buckley is placed at near-certain odds to win the Best Actress Oscar Award on Sunday night. If successful, she will become one of the few Irish actresses to take home the Leading Actress Oscar, further cementing her legacy as one of the most versatile performers of her generation.

Oscars 2026 Best Actress Nominees

At the Oscars 2026, Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) will compete with the other Best Actress Nominees: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).