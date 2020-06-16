Oscars 2021: 93rd Academy Awards Postponed by Two Months to April 25 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Los Angeles, June 16: The 93rd Oscars have been postponed by eight weeks to April 25 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and wreaked havoc on Hollywood's release calendar, the Academy said Monday.

With many studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies forced to push back their release dates until theaters reopen, the cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films has also been extended from December 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021. Oscars 2021: 93rd Academy Awards 'Likely' to be Pushed and New Dates Could Be Out Soon.

Oscars Postponed by Two Months

It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here's what else you need to know: - The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021 - Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021 - @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," itsaid Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

