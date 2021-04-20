Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon was scared she was having a bout of appendicitis but then she realised it was her pants with waistband that were hurting. The actress posted a picture on Instagram featuring a tweet of hers that read: "Seriously thought I had appendicitis, then realized: I'm wearing pants with a waistband." Reese Witherspoon to Star In and Produce Netflix’s Sci-Fi Project ‘Pyros’.

As caption in her Instagram post, she wrote: "Back to work in real clothes…" Witherspoon was referring to the fact that since she had been indoors for most of last year owing to the pandemic, and she returned to work only recently, she had to dress up for work again. Reese Witherspoon: 'Streaming Services Allowed Women to Be Valued Like Never Before'.

However, the actress did not share what she was working on. Witherspoon's last big screen outing was the 2019 release, A Wrinkle In Time.

