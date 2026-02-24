Luca Guadagnino’s ‘American Psycho’ Remake: Why A-List Actors Are Turning Down Patrick Bateman Role - Reason Explained

Director Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming adaptation of American Psycho is facing early casting hurdles as several high-profile actors have reportedly turned down the lead role. Despite the pedigree of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Challengers and Call Me By Your Name, industry reports suggest that finding a new Patrick Bateman is proving difficult due to the enduring legacy of the original 2000 film. Patrick Schwarzenegger Wants to Star in Luca Guadagnino's 'American Psycho' Adaptation.

Bret Easton Ellis on Casting Rejections

Author Bret Easton Ellis, who wrote the 1991 novel that serves as the source material, recently provided an update on the project during an episode of his podcast. Ellis revealed that the casting search has seen multiple rejections from top-tier talent. “A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can’t name, have turned it down,” Ellis shared. The author speculated that the hesitation stems from the iconic status of the previous adaptation, noting, “I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale.” Bale’s performance as the homicidal investment banker is widely considered a career-defining turn that helped cement the film as a cult classic.

New Script Gives Project Fresh Direction

Beyond the pressure of following an iconic performance, the project has also undergone significant creative changes. According to Ellis, the initial script was not well-received by the actors who were first approached. In response, screenwriter Scott Z. Burns known for his work on Contagion and The Bourne Ultimatum has produced a new draft. Ellis indicated that this revised version is a substantial departure from previous iterations, designed to distance the new film from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie. “From what I’m told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie,” Ellis stated. “It’s a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie.”

Fresh Take Planned for Patrick Bateman Story

The upcoming Lionsgate production is being framed not as a direct remake of the 2000 film, but as a fresh interpretation of the original novel. While the core plot still centers on Patrick Bateman’s descent into violent fantasies amidst the consumerist culture of 1980s Manhattan, Guadagnino is expected to bring a unique aesthetic and tonal shift to the story. The 2000 version featured an ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon and Chloë Sevigny. While names like Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi were previously rumoured to be in contention for the new lead, no official casting has been confirmed following the recent script revisions. Austin Butler to Reprise Iconic Patrick Bateman Role in Luca Guadagnino’s New ‘American Psycho’ Adaptation.

Future Outlook

Guadagnino is currently one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, having recently completed the Sam Altman biopic Artificial. While the American Psycho project remains in active development, the search for a lead actor willing to redefine the role of Bateman continues.

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