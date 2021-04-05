Just like any other award ceremony this year, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place last night and were conducted in a different manner. This time around the ceremony underwent major changes owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While some awards shows like the recently held Golden Globes 2021 featured some in-person and virtual appearances, the SAG Awards 2021 was completely virtual and pre-taped. The SAG Awards did not have a host, a red carpet, or even a set but just a pre-recorded hour-long ceremony. SAG Awards 2021 Full List Of Nominees: Chadwick Boseman Receives Two Posthumous Nominations.

The awards were announced in 15 different acting categories including TV and film. The late actor Chadwick Boseman bagged the award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom under the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Catherine O’Hara won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her performance in Schitt’s Creek. The award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries was taken by Mark Ruffalo for his role in I Know This Much Is True. SAG Awards 2021 to Be Hour-long, Pre-taped.

Check out the SAG Awards 2021 full winners list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) WINNER

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) WINNER

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) WINNER

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown” WINNER

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) WINNER

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) WINNER

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) WINNER

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) WINNER

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” WINNER

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) WINNER

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) WINNER

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) WINNER

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) WINNER

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Wonder Woman 1984” WINNER

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Mandalorian” WINNER

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Westworld”

Initially, the award show was scheduled for January 24, before the pandemic forced a move to March 14. But when the Grammys shifted to that date, the SAG Awards moved again, to April 4.

