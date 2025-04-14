Joel and Ellie are back. The protagonists of HBO’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us - based on the best-selling video game of the same name - return for a second season. Played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively, their story continues with the first episode premiering in the US on Max on April 13, and in India on JioHotstar on April 14. ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Return to a World of More Dangerous Infected and Damaged Bonds.

Set five years after the events of the first season, the new season is based on the first half of The Last of Us Part II. Fans of the sequel game already know that dark and difficult times lie ahead for Joel and Ellie - with deadlier infected, and even more intense survival drama. Joel’s controversial decision at the end of Season 1 to rescue Ellie - killing everyone poised to operate on her, potentially dooming a cure - weighs heavily in the new episodes. This decision not only strains his relationship with Ellie but also sets him on a collision course with Abby, the new central character seeking revenge.

The first episode of The Last of Us Season 2, titled "Future Days", sows the seeds for this turbulent journey, while introducing several intriguing new characters - some adapted from the game, others created especially for the series. Familiar faces like Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley) also return. The Last of Us Season Finale Review: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Sticks the Landing and Delivers an Amazing Game-to-Series Adaptation!

In this feature, we explore the new characters introduced in the premiere — and whether they existed in the game. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1. Dina

Isabela Merced in The Last of Us S2

Played by: Isabela Merced

It was revealed in Season 1 that Ellie is queer, having lost her first love, Riley (played by Storm Reid), to the infected. In Season 2, Ellie finds a new romantic interest in Dina - an outgoing, warm fellow Jackson resident. The two were close friends before their relationship blossomed, starting with a kiss during a New Year’s Eve dance. Dina is bisexual and previously dated Jesse. In the game, she becomes pregnant with Jesse’s child while in a relationship with Ellie. Later, Dina, Ellie, and the baby live together on a farm, but their peaceful life is shattered by Ellie’s relentless need for revenge.

2. Gail

Catherine O’Hara in The Last of Us S2

Played by: Catherine O’Hara

Gail is an original character created for the series, and doesn’t appear in the video game. She is Joel’s psychotherapist, but their relationship is far from conventional. Joel had previously killed her husband, Eugene - though the exact circumstances remain unclear. In the game, Eugene is mentioned by Dina and is said to have died of natural causes in his 70s. The series seems to have reimagined his backstory. With the great Joe Pantoliano cast as Eugene, we can likely expect a flashback revealing the tragic events leading to his death.

3. Jesse

Young Mazino in The Last of Us S2

Played by: Young Mazino

Jesse is one of the younger residents of Jackson, though he is older than Dina and Ellie, and is known for being a stickler for rules. He had an on-again, off-again relationship with Dina, but in the Season 2 premiere, it’s clear they’ve ended things for good, as Dina is now involved with Ellie. In the game, Jesse is supportive of Dina’s new relationship, and later learns she is pregnant with his child. Tragically, he dies after being shot by Abby.

4. Abby

Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us S2

Played by: Kaitlyn Dever

Abby is one of the two main playable characters in The Last of Us Part II, the other being Ellie. Her elevation to co-lead in the game sparked controversy among fans, largely due to her role in Joel’s fate. Abby is the daughter of the surgeon Joel killed in the Season 1 finale - the very doctor who was about to operate on Ellie. Her quest for vengeance is at the heart of the new season. Although Abby plays a significant role this season, reports suggest her character will take centre stage in Season 3.

5, 6, 7 and 8. Abby’s Fellow Firefly Survivors

Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord in The Last of Us S2

Played by: Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, and Danny Ramirez

Alongside Abby, we are introduced to several of her former Firefly comrades who accompany her on her mission of vengeance. These include Owen (Spencer Lord), Nora (Tati Gabrielle), Mel (Ariela Barer), and Manny (Danny Ramirez). In the game, they are members of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a militant group led by Isaac Dixon (played in the series by Jeffrey Wright, who also voiced the character in the game). Owen previously dated Abby before becoming involved with Mel. Sadly, all of these characters meet tragic ends in the game.

