Robert Pattinson is back on the big screen with a sci-fi film set on a foreign planet titled Mickey 17. Directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite fame), the movie, based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey 7, also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Daniel Henshall, Stuart Whealan and Johnny Li Gotti in key roles. The movie, which released in the theatres on Friday (March 7), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Mickey 17 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Mickey 17’ Movie Review: Bong Joon-ho Delivers a Witty, Wild Sci-Fi Satire With Robert Pattinson at His Best (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent actions against the pirates here. ‘Mickey 17’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s ‘Expendable’ Astronaut Gets Cloned Multiple Times for a Weird Adventure in Bong Joon-ho’s Sci-Fi Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mickey 17’:

The synopsis of Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 reads, "A disposable employee is sent on a human expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is generated with most of his memories intact."

