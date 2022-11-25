Altered Carbon actor Joel Kinnaman celebrates his birthday on November 25. The Swedish-American actor gained recognition in Hollywood via his TV series, The Killing and was recently seen in The Suicide Squad. While girls continue to swoon over his good looks and critics are visibly impressed by his acting potential, we personally would like to highlight another crucial aspect of his charming persona - his dapper wardrobe. As a fashion lover, Joel's red carpet appearances have always wowed our hearts and very rarely does he disappoint here. Nicolas Cage Set To Star Alongside Joel Kinnaman in Psychological Thriller ‘Sympathy for the Devil’.

Joel Kinnaman likes his suits and that explains why he prefers them for all his appearances. From a classic black and white to pink and checkered, there's nothing that you won't find in his suit closet. With his tall frame and incredibly good looks, he's able to present the best version of himself that's hard to resist and difficult to ignore. Unfortunately, the man is taken but we can always ogle at his pics, right? On Joel Kinnaman's birthday this year, let's take a quick tour of his personal wardrobe and keep admiring his sartorial skills. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling below and start feasting your eyes. Silent Night: Joel Kinnaman to Star in John Woo's First Hollywood Movie Since 2003; Film To Be An Action Thriller With No Dialogue.

Like a Pink Candy

Checkered Man

James Bond, eh?

Suit Up!

Classy!

Happy Birthday, Joel Kinnaman!

