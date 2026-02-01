In a heartbreaking family tragedy, American rapper Snoop Dogg lost his baby granddaughter Codi Dreaux on January 26, 2026. The singer shared a family picture with his children on Instagram on January 31, with a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji. Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus, the mother of the infant, shared the devastating news of Codi Dreaux's passing on social media on January 31. "Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi," posted Cori about her daughter's death, with an angel wing emoji in the message on her Instagram Stories. She posted a black-and-white picture of herself holding her baby daughter.

Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter died 20 days after she had been discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital she was born in. Codi Dreaux spent all the 10 months of her life in NICU. Her exact cause of death is not known. Codi Dreaux was born prematurely in February 2025, arriving at 25 weeks, nearly three months earlier than her due date. Her early arrival necessitated an extended stay in the NICU. Rapper Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Delivers First Baby 3 Months Before Her Due Date.

The family had also navigated health challenges during Broadus's pregnancy, with her revealing in February 2025 that she had developed HELLP syndrome, a severe pregnancy complication.

In a January 6, 2026, Instagram post, Cori Broadus expressed immense gratitude upon Codi's homecoming, writing, "She's home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all." This joyous milestone, however, was tragically short-lived. Connie Francis Dies: Singer Behind Viral TikTok Song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Passes Away at 87.

Snoop Dogg Family's Grief and Support

The news of Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter's death has prompted an outpouring of grief and support for his daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce.

Wayne Deuce also shared his sorrow on Instagram, posting images of himself with Codi and writing, "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you."

The loss marks a profoundly difficult time for the Broadus family, who had celebrated Codi's resilience throughout her extensive medical journey. The infant's brief life, characterised by her fight for survival, has deeply affected her parents and extended family.

