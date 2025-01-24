On January 20, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to end birthright citizenship in the United States of America. This order instructs federal agencies to stop granting US citizenship to children born on American soil if their parents are in the country illegally or on temporary visas. The executive order drew severe criticism and backlash. However, many anticipated that it would be enforced, and due to this, it has been observed that an increasing number of Indian couples have been opting for preterm birth via C-section in the US before the order comes into effect. Many pregnant Indian women are asking their doctors for C-section deliveries in the race to secure US citizenship for their babies. Preterm Baby Delivery Rush: Indian Couples in US Urgently Schedule C-Sections To Secure Citizenship for Newborns Before Birthright Citizenship Deadline, Say Reports.

While some women in their eight or ninth month are increasingly opting for preterm birth, many women in their second or even early third trimester are exploring this option. This trend highlights the extent families will go to to secure US citizenship for their children. But the important question to ask here is whether a preterm birth is safe or not. Is it safe if the baby is born premature? Here’s what you should know about the C-section risks, long-term health effects for babies and mothers, impacts, and other important factors to know about.

Is It Safe If Your Baby Is Born Premature?

Is it safe for the baby to be born prematurely? The answer is no. It is not safe. Doctors have been discouraging the rush for C-sections or preterm births because they can cause serious health problems for both the mother and baby. A preterm birth is when a baby is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, counting from the first day of the other’s last period. According to the WHO, the complications that happen due to preterm births are the leading cause of death for children under 5 years old. Experts are warning that C-sections or preterm births can be very harmful for both the mother and the baby. Babies born very early tend to face long-term health issues.

Understanding Long-Term Health Effects For Babies Born Prematurely

Various studies have shown that preterm babies often have breathing problems because their lungs are not fully developed and cannot make enough surfactant, which helps keep the lungs open. Due to this, these babies may need help breathing, like using machines or other types of breathing support. Also, taking the baby out of the mother’s womb early can cause various other health issues like developmental delays, cerebral palsy, neurological disorders, harm, and trauma to the baby. The connection between the baby and the mother may not be ready to be separated, and since the delivery is early, doctors may have to manually remove it by hand, which can increase the risk of bleeding.

Understanding Long-Term Health Effects For Mothers

In preterm labour, inducing contractions is not recommended because the mother’s body may not respond to the medications, as it is not ready for labour. This can lead to complications, as delivering a preterm baby often requires larger incisions, increasing the risk of significant blood loss and sometimes requiring a blood transfusion. It can also affect future pregnancies of the mother. It could also cause lactation issues as the hormones needed for producing milk may not be fully active. This causes delays in being able to breastfeed the infant. The extended physical separation between mother and child can also cause emotional difficulties. Do C-Section Scars Go Away? Here's How Long It Takes For the Incision to Heal.

A preterm birth is very risky for a mother, especially if she has already had a C-section before. Experts recommend waiting for at least three years between two C-section pregnancies to avoid the risk of the uterus rupturing. A C-section should only be considered if there is a valid medical reason or an emergency; otherwise, it should be avoided at all costs.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

