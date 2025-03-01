Los Angeles, March 1: Rapper Snoop Dogg is on cloud nine as his daughter Cori Broadus has given birth three months before her due date. The rapper’s youngest child and only daughter announced on Friday, February 28 in an Instagram post that she and fiance Wayne Deuce welcomed their first baby together, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“The princess arrived at 6 months”, Broadus wrote in her Instagram announcement. The post included a black-and-white image of their newborn daughter’s foot. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!” “Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever. Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me”. Snoop Dogg Responds to Backlash over Trump's Inauguration Performance with Message of Love.

As per ‘People’, Broadus then posted two Instagram Stories, informing followers that she had a cesarean section (C-section). “1st c-section was a success :) s/o to the man up above”, she captioned the Instagram Story of her lying on the operating table. Her second Instagram Story was also posted from her hospital bed. She explained she went to the doctors on Thursday, February 27, because she thought she “just had a bad case of gas”. Kai Cenat Meets Snoop Dogg During Mafiathon 2: Rapper’s Mansion Tour, Giant Blunt To Smoke, Kobe Bryant’s Signed Shoe and More, Viral Videos Take Over the Internet.

Doctors told Broadus she was developing HELLP syndrome. HELLP stands for Hemolysis (the process of red blood cell destruction), Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets. It is a “life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia,” and it usually occurs during the later stages of pregnancy or shortly after childbirth, as per the Preeclampsia foundation. The syndrome “is very severe and can even cause death if untreated”, Broadus told followers. “The doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would've waited a few more days it would've been really bad”. “Ladies please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TIK TOK( talking to myself lowkey)”, she added.

