If you've binged watched Game of Thrones, you will know that Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark is the Queen of the North. In case, you need a rewind, then let us update you that in the finale season it was Sansa who was declared the Queen after the white walkers were defeated and Daenerys Targaryen was killed by her lover boy Jon Snow. Now, you might be wondering, why are we talking about this now? Well, as Sophie Turner shared on her Instagram that she has brought Sansa Stark's throne home. It was recently when the actress and her hubby were blessed with a beautiful girl. And looks like Turner wants her kiddo to know about the bravest character she played on GoT and so she got the prop home. Here's Why Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly Named Their Baby Girl Willa.

Sophie shared a photo on her social media flaunting her GoT character Sansa Stark's throne as Queen in The North. She captioned it as, "Welcome Home." The picture sees the wooden throne used in the series and it is surely a nostalgia trip. On the throne, we can also see the sigil of House Stark which are the dire wolves. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Become Parents, Game of Thrones Actress Gives Birth to a Daughter Named Willa.

Check Out Sophie Turner's Post Below:

Sophie Turner's Instagram

Well, now we wait for a picture of baby Willa ruling the throne as the Queen soon. Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe became proud parents of a girl on July 22. However, the celebs are yet to share the glimpse of their daughter with the world. The lovebirds started dating each other in 2016. Stay tuned!

