A series based on DC comics' notorious supervillain The Penguin is in development at streaming platform HBO Max. The series will be a spin-off of Robert Pattinson-led The Batman movie, directed by Matt Reeves. According to Variety, Hollywood star Colin Farrell, who essays the role in the upcoming film, has been approached to star in the series.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" scribe Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project, which is in its very early stages. As per the publication, the series will supposedly focus on The Penguin's rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

Reeves and "The Batman" producer Dylan Clark will executive produce The Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros Television will produce. The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most iconic villains from DC's Batman universe. The character has previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

