Singer Chris Brown's security team has reportedly filed a battery case against a stranger who rode to the celebrity's San Fernando Valley home recently. According to Tmz.com, the police were called around 10 p.m. to Chris's house.

As per the complaint, a man drove up to the star's house on a bike. When the singer sent one of his security guards to check if it was a guest or someone just cruising around the house, things turned ugly.

When the guard stopped and questioned the stranger, it did not go down well with the biker. He spat in the guard's face and jetted off on his bike before anyone could stop him. The Los Angeles Police Department has not made any arrests so far but have filed a battery report.

