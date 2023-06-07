The first reviews for The Flash are out and it has received a thumbs up from many critics. Following Ezra Miller's Barry Allen as he races to fix the timeline alongside Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, the film is being called "ambitious" by many with Keaton and Calle especially being called "scene-stealers." Miller's performances is being heavily praised too, however, the film's final act is drawing some criticisms. Here are some of the reviews. The Flash Trailer 2: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Breaks the Universe In New Look at the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

The Hollywood Reporter: The breathless buzz that followed Warner’s CinemaCon debut of The Flash in April made it sound as if director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson had successfully orchestrated the second coming of the DC Extended Universe. That might have been overexcited exaggeration, but this long-gestating stand-alone showcase for the Fastest Man Alive is enjoyable entertainment, even if it spends more time spinning its wheels than reinventing them.

The Flash: The Flash is an ambitious superhero movie that largely pulls off its tale of two worlds, two Flashes, and two Batmans. The superhero fan service is strong with this one – perhaps too strong at times – but it never fully overshadows Barry Allen’s genuinely tragic and heartfelt story of grief. Though the visual effects aren’t always the best and the third act is a bit overwhelming, strong performances and a refreshing earnestness keep The Flash on track and running circles around many of the recent DC Universe movies. If this is the truly last stop on the Snyderverse express, then it’s a respectable way to go out.

Empire: It’s a blockbuster, of course, and by the end there’s CG carnage aplenty, but refreshingly the emphasis remains on Barry, a boy who has been running from the moment his mum was murdered, and who finally starts to realise that it might be time to stop.

Comingsoon.net: However, The Flash gives you the epic superhero action you’re looking for, especially in the final act. The movie is filled to the brim with fan service. The way Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a treat for Spider-Man fans, The Flash is sure to be a wonderful experience for fans of DC movies and heroes. Audiences will cheer when they see what Muschietti has been cooking. Miller is excellent and funny as the hero, and Keaton steps back into his former role with ease.

