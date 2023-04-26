The second trailer for The Flash has been released, and it looks like universes are going to break. Featuring new look at Ezra Miller's Barry Allen as he goes back in time to save his mother resulting in the timeline to be changed, the trailer packs in all the action featuring Sasha Calle's Supergirl fighting Zod and Michael Keaton's Batman getting nuts. The Flash releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. The Flash: Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster Stands in Front of the Batwing in Poster for DC Film; Announces First Trailer for Super Bowl (View Pic).

Watch the Action-Packed Trailer for The Flash:

