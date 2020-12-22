The first trailer for the upcoming thriller The Little Things has been unveiled on YouTube by Warner Bros. Three Oscar winners, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto come together to headline the cast. It looks like an edge of the seat ride, with twists and turns. A serial killer is at large, and the trailer tries to paint Jared's character as the one. But, we won't be surprised if the Denzel's character - who is investigating the crimes - turns out to have to do more with the murders. Something very sketchy is going on there. Well, we love the trailer for all the confusion and suspicions it has already built up. No Time To Die: Rami Malek’s Look and Character Name From Daniel Craig’s Bond Film Revealed (View Post).

The trailer for the film gives very Seven-like vibes. In fact, there seems to be an elaborate expose scene that is taking place in the middle of nowhere like in the Brad Pitt movie. In this scene in the trailer, Denzels' character tells Rami, "It's the little things, Jimmy, that get you caught." Also, someone is digging huge holes in the desert, possibly looking for dead bodies that have been hidden there.

Talking about his character in the film, Leto has said, "He’s an unusual guy. He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast." Jared Leto Returns as Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Joins Ben Affleck and Others for Reshooting?

Watch The Trailer For The Little Things Here:

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case."

