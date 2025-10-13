Tron: Ares, the latest instalment in Disney’s Tron franchise, arrived in theatres on October 10, 2025, serving as a legacy sequel to both the 1982 original Tron and its 2010 follow-up Tron: Legacy. The film stars Jared Leto and Greta Lee in the lead roles, with Joachim Rønning stepping in as director. ‘Tron: Ares’ Movie Review: Jared Leto’s Legacy Sequel Is Stuck Between Its Neon Visual Splendour and Sparkless Storytelling.

The film also marks the return of Jeff Bridges, who reprises his iconic role as Kevin Flynn, the protagonist from the original Tron and its sequel. The ensemble cast includes Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson.

While Tron and Tron: Legacy have long enjoyed cult status for their pioneering visual aesthetics and innovative concepts, neither film achieved overwhelming critical acclaim. Tron: Ares was widely expected to change that.

The film has been praised for its stunning visual effects, action sequences, and electrifying soundtrack, but critics have been less kind to its screenplay and Jared Leto’s performance, calling the narrative hollow despite the dazzling presentation.

'Tron: Ares' - Box Office Report

In its debut weekend, Tron: Ares collected USD 33.5 million in North America and USD 60.5 million globally. Trade analysts consider this an underperformance, especially when compared to Tron: Legacy, which opened to USD 44 million domestically and USD 67 million worldwide in 2010.

Given its high production cost, Tron: Ares will need a strong hold in the coming weeks to sustain its run.

Watch the Trailer of 'Tron: Ares':

'Tron: Ares' Budget and Break-Even Target

According to reports, Tron: Ares was produced on a hefty USD 180 million budget, excluding marketing and distribution expenses. Applying the industry-standard 2.5x multiplier, the film will need to gross around USD 450 million worldwide to break even. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Prequel Surpasses INR 500 Crore Worldwide in Opening Week, Film Becomes Global Box Office Leader.

'Tron: Ares' Plot - When AI Meets the Real World

Set years after the events of Tron: Legacy, the story revolves around a power struggle between Encom and Dillinger Systems, two tech giants competing to bring artificial intelligence into real-world applications. Dillinger Systems succeeds in creating a powerful AI entity named Ares (played by Jared Leto) and transports him into the real world - but he can only survive there for thirty minutes due to a limitation known as the Permanence Code, before returning to the grid.

Meanwhile, Eve (Greta Lee), the new CEO of Encom, uncovers the secret behind the code, prompting Julian Dillinger to send Ares after her. However, as Ares begins to experience human emotions, he questions his existence and rebels against his creator, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between man, machine, and morality.

