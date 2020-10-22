For the ones who admired Jared Leto as Joker, here's good news for y'all. The actor is returning with his evil character for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Leto was earlier criticised for his portrayal of all blingy obsessed Joker and there were reports that he has decided to leave his character for good. However, Snyder has probably managed to get him on board for one more time and his inclusion has only taken our excitement a notch higher. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer: Zack Snyder Reveals Promo of His Version and His Darkseid at DC FanDome and Hallelujah, It Looks Good! (Watch Video).

As per a new report in Hollywood Reporter, Leto has indeed joined the star cast of Snyder's Justice League and has even started shooting with Ben Affleck, Amber Heard and Ray Fisher. HBOMax is currently financing the reshooting and the completion of the many unfinished scenes of this superhero movie. Jared's inclusion definitely raises many eyebrows as his character was not a part of Joss Whedon's Justice League. Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares First Terrifying Look of Darkseid From Snyder Cut That Will Release On HBO Max (View Pic).

With Jared's Joker entering the picture, the movie now ties up with Suicide Squad that saw him mark his first appearance as DC's notorious villain. With no Harley Quinn in the picture but his nemesis, Bruce Wayne aka Batman teaming up with his fellow Justice League members to fight Darkseid, we are curious to understand what role does Joker have in here. Guess, we'll have to wait till May 2021 to find out. The movie will now release as a four-episode event on Warner Bros' OTT platform.

