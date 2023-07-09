Tom Hanks is a national treasure that has constantly delivered enjoyment to us. A man of great talent, he is an icon of Hollywood and one that has perhaps one of the best filmographies you will ever come across. From hits like Toy Story, Forrest Gump and more, the man has just delivered one iconic film after the other and it has pretty much defined most of his career. Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Doctorate From Harvard University! Watch Video of His Commencement Speech.

He has ran across the United States, went on an adventure filled with fun alongside his toy-friends, and has survived an encounter with pirates – however, did you know that Hanks has also had an equally interesting life too? So, to celebrate Tom Hanks’ 67th birthday, we are taking a look at five facts about the actor that are sure to surprise you.

Tom Hanks Provided the Money for the Running Scene in Forrest Gump

One of the most iconic scenes of Hanks’ career is him running across the United States in Forrest Gump, but apparently that scene wouldn’t have happened if the actor himself hadn’t stepped in to fund it. The studio at the time considered the budget to be too high, and so Hanks decided to fund the scene himself and, of course, rest is history.

There Is an International Tom Hanks Day!

Starting originally on April 1, 2004, Tom Hanks Day is actually a thing that is celebrated. While the thing started as a joke, it became legitimised once the actor in question joined it himself and ever since 2007 it has been celebrated every year since then.

He Loves Collecting Typewriters

One of Hanks’ biggest hobbies is collecting typewriters. Having a collection of over 250 typewriters from various parts of the world, the man sure does seem to love this hobby a lot. The story behind him developing this hobby is quite interesting too as in 1978 he decided to sell of his typewriter only for the restorer to call it a “worthless toy” which convinced him to start collecting them.

He Started Out as a Bellboy

Every great actor has a great story behind them, and Hanks’ story is definitely worth knowing about. Originally working as a bellboy for a Hilton Hotel in his college years, Hank would really put in the work before landing his big and also studying theatre side-by-side.

He Shares a Lineage with Abraham Lincoln

One of the most interesting Tom Hanks facts are that the actor actually is related to the late American President Abraham Lincoln. Hanks’ six-time great-grandfather and Lincoln’s great-great-grandfather were the same. Being descendants of John Hanks, both of them do share a lineage together. Cannes 2023: Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Lit Up Red Carpet With Their Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Hanks is certainly one of the greats of our time and we can’t wait to see what else he does in his career. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

