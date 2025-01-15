In an unprecedented move, the 97th Academy Awards could be cancelled due to the severe wildfires raging in Los Angeles. According to reports from The Sun, the situation is being closely monitored by the Academy and key figures, including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg. With the situation evolving rapidly, a final decision on whether Oscars 2025 will take place will be made based on the ongoing crisis and the safety of all involved. Oscars 2025: Announcement of 97th Academy Awards Nominations Postponed to January 23 Due to Los Angeles Wildfires.

Wildfires in LA Leads to Cancellation of 2025 Oscars?

If the Oscars 2025 is delayed or cancelled, it will mark the first time in history. A source cited by the portal revealed, "The board’s main concern at this time is to not appear as if they are celebrating while many Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss. Even if the fires were to subside in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will continue to deal with that pain for months. Therefore, the hierarchy has decided that the focus will shift toward support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves." Currently, the Oscars ceremony is still scheduled for March 2, but plans could change depending on the situation. ‘Anuja’: Priyanka Chopra’s Executive Produced Short Film Acquired by Netflix and Oscar-Shortlisted; Actress Says, ‘Proud of This Beautiful Film’ (View Post).

Oscars 2025 Nominations Delayed

Voting for #Oscars nominations has officially begun. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23rd. pic.twitter.com/yEh0jPezPW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 11, 2024

For the unversed, the announcement of Oscars 2025 nominations was delayed due to the ongoing wildfires. Originally set for January 17, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will now be revealed on January 23. In response to the situation, the deadline for voting on nominations was also extended by two days, moving it to January 14.

In addition, events such as the British Academy of Film and TV Arts Tea Party, the AFI Awards luncheon, and the Critics Choice Awards have also been postponed due to the ongoing wildfire situation in LA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).